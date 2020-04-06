Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Cipa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard D. Cipa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard D. Cipa Obituary
Cipa, Bernard D., of Rochester Hills, MI, passed away March 28, 2020 at 85 years of age. Born Aug. 16, 1934, in Pittsburgh, PA, and moved to Detroit as a teenager where he met his wife of 64 years, Eleanor (Dina). Beloved father of Chris (Ken) Wilson, Bernie (Jill) Cipa, Drew (Anita) Cipa, Scott (Shelley) Cipa, and Lisa (Rob) Elder. Bernie was “Papa” to 9 grandchildren who loved him dearly. A celebration of Bernie’s life will be announced at a later date. Please share a memory or condolence on www.forevermissed.com.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -