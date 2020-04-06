|
Cipa, Bernard D., of Rochester Hills, MI, passed away March 28, 2020 at 85 years of age. Born Aug. 16, 1934, in Pittsburgh, PA, and moved to Detroit as a teenager where he met his wife of 64 years, Eleanor (Dina). Beloved father of Chris (Ken) Wilson, Bernie (Jill) Cipa, Drew (Anita) Cipa, Scott (Shelley) Cipa, and Lisa (Rob) Elder. Bernie was “Papa” to 9 grandchildren who loved him dearly. A celebration of Bernie’s life will be announced at a later date. Please share a memory or condolence on www.forevermissed.com.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 8, 2020