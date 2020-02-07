Home

Bernard Francis “Ben” Stewart, 91 of Libertyville, Illinois and Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. Caring husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, Ben is survived by his four children, Tamara (Tom McDonald), Deborah, Charles (Gretchen), and Suzzanne Franz (Greg); seven grandchildren, his brother Terrance (Therese) and numerous nieces and nephews. Ben was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruth, and his four sisters, Elizabeth, Mary, Janette, and Anne Marie. Born May 16, 1928, in Janesville, Wisconsin, to John and Florence Stewart, Ben was a proud graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and its Law School, where he was a member of the Law Review. He began his legal career in Chicago with the firm of Kirkland & Ellis, later moved on to serve as Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel of ITT Automotive, later retiring as Executive Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel of Exide Battery Corporation. In 2006, Ben was inducted as a Senior Counselor in the Illinois Bar Association. Services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Libertyville,IL on Saturday, February 15 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to the University of Wisconsin Law School would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements by McMurrough Funeral Chapel. Please sign guestbook at:
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 9, 2020
