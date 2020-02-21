The Oakland Press Obituaries
More Obituaries for BERT WISE
BERT W. WISE

BERT W. WISE Obituary
of Waterford; February 20, 2020; age 90; Dear son of the late Edwin and Mildred Wise; Dear brother of Harley Wise, Donna Bachman, Dorothy (Marion) Troyer, Mildred “DeDe” Leach, the late Margaret Lewis, the late Ernest Wise and the late Arthur Wise. Also cherished by many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Mr. Wise was retired from General Motors Pontiac Motor Division and was a veteran of the United States Army. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 23, 2020
