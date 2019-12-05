|
|
DENNIS, BERTHA MAE, of Davisburg, passed away Dec. 3, 2019 at 91 years of age. Daughter of the late Harry and Ada Morris; beloved wife of the late J. Franklin Dennis for 62 years; loving mother of the late Roberta Wagner and survived by children Ada (Mark) Smith, Ken Dennis and J. Doug Dennis; proud grandmother to Marc (Amy) DeLisle, Chad (Lillian) Smith and Chris (Kelly) Smith; great grandmother of Lauren (Brandon) Brubaker, Natalie DeLisle, Trevor Franks, Dustin Smith, Dalton Carpenter, Raymond Smith, Kasey Franks, and Avalynn Palmer. Bertha worked 40 years for the Oakland Press delivering the news. She owned and raised miniature horses, Appaloosas’ and American Quarter horses. Bertha was passionate about her horses and her community, so much so that she started the 4-H group named the Triple B’s. She also was the forerunner of the program teaching horseback riding to disabled children. Bertha will be dearly missed by family and friends. A visitation will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME – CLARKSTON (8909 Dixie Hwy). Private burial will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorial Contributions be made to the 4-H program via mail at 4-H Youth Development Office, 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., N. Office Bld. 26 E, Pontiac, MI 48341 (checks: MSU Extension). To post a condolence, visit:.
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 7, 2019