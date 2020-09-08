1/
Betsy Fortner
Betsy Fortner, of Royal Oak, went home to be with the Lord on September 6, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Betsy was born in Port Huron, MI in 1942. She is survived by husband, Bill, of 49 years; mother, Lois Koschnick; sisters Barbara Hilgendorf (Robert) and Joan Keeter; brother-in-law Robert Fortner and sister-in-law Dorthy Currie; and numerous cousins and friends. Visitation Wednesday, September 9, 4 – 7 p.m. at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak (4 blocks E. of Woodward). Funeral service Thursday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 202 E. Fifth St., Royal Oak, at 11:00 a.m. (visitation 10:00).

Published in The Oakland Press from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
SEP
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
SEP
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-7000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
