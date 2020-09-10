PITCHFORD, Mrs. Bettie J., age 76 of Sylvan Lake, Michigan made her transition from this world to partake of the well-earned, stored blessing on high. Bettie was the wife of George T. Pitchford for over fifty years; the mother of Veronda J. Pitchford and George K. (Rhonda) Pitchford; grandmother of Avery Grace and George Paul. Bettie was also mentor, Godmother and very special friend to many others. Family hour 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 N. Perry St. with funeral service commencing immediately at 11 a.m. Pastor Gregory Guice, Officiating. Friends and family will assemble at the funeral home 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Mrs. Pitchford will lie in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 N. Perry St. and may be viewed from 12-6 p.m. Tuesday. After receiving her Bachelor’s degree in business from Elizabeth City State University, Bettie began her career as a high school business teacher in Maryland before moving to Pontiac. She didn’t spend very long teaching business in Pontiac schools before finding her true calling after obtaining a special education teaching certification. Bettie spent many years teaching in special education where she delighted in mentoring and working with students beyond the normal working hours. After reluctantly being promoted out of the classroom, she settled comfortably into administrative special education work. She retired from the Pontiac Schools as Director of Special Education. Many in the community will remember her for the countless projects and hobbies she took on always wanting to involve friends and colleagues. Bettie was ever so proud to have been one of the charter members of the Pontiac Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She Attended Detroit Unity Temple Church where she served as a greeter, the ever-present house manager for Detroit Unity Theater, volunteered for Kwanzaa and also served as chairperson for Circulation Day, where free clothes were distributed to the needy. Bettie derived great joy in taking on new hobbies such as quilting, calligraphy, walking in marathons and being “Bappy”, a clown character she created and performed at events for small children. Mrs. Pitchford was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Spruill. When Pandemic conditions are no longer with us, a more formal memorial celebrating the life of Bettie Jean Pitchford will be held.



