Betty Ann Morgan, 81, of Plymouth, MI, formerly of Loudon County, TN passed away on February 2, 2020. Betty is preceded in death by her daughter Kelly. Betty is survived by twin daughters Jane and Lynne; grandchildren Morgan, Paul, Shelby, and James; and great granddaughter Grace. Betty was a graduate of Loudon High School, class of 1957. Betty was loved and will be missed by her family, her ’57 classmates, and her many friends and neighbors. Funeral services 11 a.m., February 14, 2020, Orchard Lake Community Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 14, 2020