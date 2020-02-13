Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Orchard Lake Community Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Ann Morgan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Ann Morgan Obituary
Betty Ann Morgan, 81, of Plymouth, MI, formerly of Loudon County, TN passed away on February 2, 2020. Betty is preceded in death by her daughter Kelly. Betty is survived by twin daughters Jane and Lynne; grandchildren Morgan, Paul, Shelby, and James; and great granddaughter Grace. Betty was a graduate of Loudon High School, class of 1957. Betty was loved and will be missed by her family, her ’57 classmates, and her many friends and neighbors. Funeral services 11 a.m., February 14, 2020, Orchard Lake Community Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -