Betty Ann (Keller) Stevens. Beloved wife of the late Ron Stevens. Dear sister of the late Elvira, Eva, and Gertrude. Survived by her nieces and nephews Judy, Carolyn (Gorski); Paul, Ron, Donna, Joyce (Stein); Duane, Ralph and Susan (Arbogast); as well as many grand and great grand nieces and nephews. Betty was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan. She moved to Clawson, Michigan in the 1960’s with her parents and continued to reside there with her late husband Ron. Betty and her husband were active in the Clawson Lions Club, Clawson Historical Society, Clawson Senior Center and members of Prince of Glory Evangelical Lutheran Church. Betty and Ron were avid Detroit Tigers and Red Wings fans and enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, going to the theater, card playing with friends and community activities. Her funeral will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Prince of Glory Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1357 W. 14 Mile Road, Madison Heights, MI. She will lie instate at 9:30 a.m. until time of Service at 10:30 a.m. Immediately following the Service all are invited to a grave side ceremony at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East. Arrangements made by Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, Sterling Heights Chapel. (In lieu of flowers gifts can be made in her memory to Prince of Glory Evangelical Lutheran Church).
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 3, 2019