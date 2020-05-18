Betty Duncan, 90, passed away at home surrounded by family on May 15, 2020. Betty was a lifelong resident of Berkley, born at home on December 5, 1929 to Thomas Chambers and Louise (Castleton) Chambers. She grew up in Berkley and was a graduate of Berkley High School, Class of 1948. After marrying her high school sweetheart , she raised 4 children who would also attended Berkley schools. Betty is the loving mother of Larry Duncan (Jill), the late Billy Duncan (Jackie), Diane Duncan and Debbie Keller (Bob). She is the dear grandmother of Pete Duncan (Kristin), Joe Duncan (Katie), Brennan Keller, Alex St. Pierre (Lindsey) and Abby Keller and beloved great grandmother to Drew, Emelia, Quin, J.J., Connor and Katelyn. Betty is proceeded in death by her ex husband Norm Duncan, and her brothers Tom Chambers (Mona) and Bob Chambers (Wanda). She will be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Betty will be remembered as a woman of faith with a kind heart, and great love of her family and community. “I never thought about leaving Berkley...it was home.” A memorial celebration of her life will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made the the Berkley Education Association go to https://www.berkleyedfoundation.org/support-the-bef/
Published in The Oakland Press from May 18 to May 20, 2020.