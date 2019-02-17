|
|
of Waterford; February 16, 2019; age 94; Dear wife of the late Preston Clark; Loving mother of Kay Diane (David) Miller, Pamela J. (Walter) Ochenkowski and the late Arthur Charles Clark. Beloved sister of Norma Jean Stephens. Cherished grandmother of David (Maritza) Gustafson, Kellie (Ken) McClelland, Kaytie Ochenkowski, and Amanda (Russ) Ferguson; Great-grandmother of Mason, Cooper, Zak, Samantha and Daviana Espinoza (Sergio) and Daliza. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the White Lake Presbyterian Church, 4805 Highland Road, White Lake. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the RIVERSIDE CHAPEL, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford, and at the Church on Thursday 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment White Chapel Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Michigan Animal Rescue League. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 18, 2019