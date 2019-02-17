The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
White Lake Presbyterian Church
4805 Highland Road
White Lake, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
White Lake Presbyterian Church
4805 Highland Road
White Lake, MI
View Map
Interment
Following Services
White Chapel Memorial Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for BETTY CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTY J. CLARK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BETTY J. CLARK Obituary
of Waterford; February 16, 2019; age 94; Dear wife of the late Preston Clark; Loving mother of Kay Diane (David) Miller, Pamela J. (Walter) Ochenkowski and the late Arthur Charles Clark. Beloved sister of Norma Jean Stephens. Cherished grandmother of David (Maritza) Gustafson, Kellie (Ken) McClelland, Kaytie Ochenkowski, and Amanda (Russ) Ferguson; Great-grandmother of Mason, Cooper, Zak, Samantha and Daviana Espinoza (Sergio) and Daliza. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the White Lake Presbyterian Church, 4805 Highland Road, White Lake. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the RIVERSIDE CHAPEL, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford, and at the Church on Thursday 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment White Chapel Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Michigan Animal Rescue League. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
Download Now