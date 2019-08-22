|
Hargraves, Betty J. of Pontiac, passed away August 20, 2019 at 85 years of age. Loving wife of the late Clyde for 38 years; beloved mother of Suzanne (Dennis) Storrs and Diane (Arthur) Couture; grandmother of 4; great grandmother of 6; great great grandmother of 1; sister of Dorothy (Robert) Hill, Maxine Craft, Larry Massey, and Wallace Massey. Private service will be held. Burial Ottawa Park Cemetery, Waterford. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 25, 2019