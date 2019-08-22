The Oakland Press Obituaries
Betty J. Hargraves Obituary
Hargraves, Betty J. of Pontiac, passed away August 20, 2019 at 85 years of age. Loving wife of the late Clyde for 38 years; beloved mother of Suzanne (Dennis) Storrs and Diane (Arthur) Couture; grandmother of 4; great grandmother of 6; great great grandmother of 1; sister of Dorothy (Robert) Hill, Maxine Craft, Larry Massey, and Wallace Massey. Private service will be held. Burial Ottawa Park Cemetery, Waterford. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. To post a condolence, visit:
