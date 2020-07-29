Betty Jane Morgan, of Waterford, passed away July 27, 2020 at 88 years of age. She was born March 30, 1932 in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Harry and Thelma Fowler; beloved wife of the late Wayne L Morgan for 60 wonderful years; mother of Julie Blower and Stephanie (the late Doug Joyner) Morgan; proud grandmother of Jennifer (Marc) Lenker, Sharon (Carmen Lugo) Blower, and Kevin (Andrew) Kram; dear great grandmother of Blake Lenker and Mason Lenker. Betty proudly received a bachelor’s degree from Alma College in Education and went on to teach for Waterford School District. She enjoyed sewing, bowling, gardening and swinging in her backyard while watching the squirrels and listening to the birds chirp. Betty was a woman of great faith and attended Waterford Community Church for over 50 years. Helping others was important to Betty, spending many years volunteering at the Church and Pontiac General Hospital. Betty was known to have a fire cracker personality, full of wit and sharp as a tack. She was known to many as “Bossy Betty” and everyone loved her bold spirit. Her life was her great grandchildren and watching them play baseball. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and community. A Funeral Service will be held Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11 AM at WATERFORD COMMUNITY CHURCH (3900 Airport Rd). Family invites friends to attend the CV-19 compliant visitation Sunday, from 3-8 PM at COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD (3141 Sashabaw). Interment Crescent Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family requests donations to be made to Waterford Community Church and/or Heart to Heart Hospice. To post a condolence visit, www.CoatsFuneralHome.com