Betty Jean Lantrip Cockerham, AKA Nanny to generations of folks, died peacefully in the arms of her children on Easter Morning, Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Masonic Pathways in Alma. She was born on April 28, 1939 in Detroit the daughter of Lonnie H. and Sally (Lakala) Lantrip. Betty attended Milford High School in the 1950's. As was a lifelong member of the Eastern Star, her accolades are too multiple to list. She also joined The Daughters of the Nile, both resulting in a seventy years sisterhood. Even as a young adult, Betty planned to retire into the Masonic Pathways family. So, when health began to fail, she finally realized that ultimate privilege and moved from Waterford to Alma in the summer of 2015. Betty is survived by her children: Sherry Rogers, Steve Cockerham, Jenny and Rich Cash, Jeff Cockerham, and favorite daughter-in-law, Charla Kay. Also, 15 grandchildren, 20 greats, 15 great-greats, and 2 great-great-greats. Though divorced over 50yrs, Betty was deeply close to and proud of her Cockerham family of Oakland Co. Also, still cherished, numerous cousins in the UP (Ontonagon Co.), Detroit area, and Kentucky. She was preceded in death by parents, a brother Carl, granddaughters Carly Bess Rogers and Justyce Faith. Her children are exceedingly grateful for the quality of life and care she experienced in the Masonic Center. In September she enrolled in PACE (Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) in Mt Pleasant. Inarguably, the cherry on the top of the icing of the cake, for end of life realities. As previously planned for her 80th birthday, all are invited to her Celebration of Life Party on Saturday April 27th, 2pm, at the PACE Center, 1750. E, Bellows, Mt. Pleasant, MI, 48858. Family asks in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the, Central Michigan PACE or Masonic Pathways. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home. To view Betty’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 24, 2019