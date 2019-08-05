|
Betty Mae Spoon - Age 90, of West Bloomfield, passed away July 27, 2019 at Vicinia Gardens in Fenton, MI. Betty was born May 2, 1929 in Chicago, the first of five children born to Marie and Carl Krieger, Sr. She relocated to the Detroit area in the early 50's and then resided in West Bloomfield for many years. Betty was a kind, loving lady and will be remembered with love by those who knew her. Surviving are: her siblings, Marilyn Goede of Chicago and Donald Krieger of Sumter, SC; she was Aunt Betty to ten nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by: her beloved husband Herbert Spoon of West Bloomfield; brothers, Carl Krieger of Fenton, Bruce Krieger of Chicago; and nephew Bruce Krieger, Jr. Cremation has taken place. Interment of her cremated remains will take place at a later date. Arrangements by Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 Silver Lake Rd., Fenton. Tributes may be shared at:
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 11, 2019