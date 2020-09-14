Betty Marble Paugh, 94, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 12, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Chuck) Volz, Barbara (Thomas) Bonacquisti, and Kathy Kirkley; granddaughter, Jocelyn (Troy) Fletcher; grandsons, Aaron (Hailey) Volz, Matthew (Jessica) Bonacquisti, and Nicholas Bonacquisti; great-grandsons, Dreyden Fletcher and Westen Fletcher and sister-in-law, Jane Marble. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, George and Clara Marble; siblings, Ralph Marble, Jim Marble, Marie Petrell, George Marble, and Evelyn Marble. Betty loved playing her piano, playing cards, and being with family. Services for Betty will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org/waystohelp
or University of Michigan Music Department, https://smtd.umich.edu/giving/
.