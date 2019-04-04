|
|
HANSEN, BETTY SUE of Davisburg, passed away April 3, 2019 at 76 years of age. Loving mother of Sarah (Bill) Avery, Amy (Brian) Cates, and Eric (Kate) Hansen; grandmother of Scott (Kara), Kim, Zachary, Jacob, and Gabrielle; great grandmother of Ella. Preceded in death by siblings, John Ellis, Patricia Ellis, and Barbara Miller. Sue was a registered nurse and retired from Woodward Hills Rehabilitation Center after 14 years of service. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, crocheting, baking, and tap dancing back in the day! Her presence in our lives will be forever missed. Private services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME – CLARKSON. To post condolences visit
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 7, 2019