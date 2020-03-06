|
|
COLLARD, BEVERLEE ANN (nee Sloan), 87, of Waterford passed into the presence of Jesus her Savior on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was born on July 29, 1932, in Leamington, Ontario to Garnet and Velma (nee Lackey) Sloan. Loving wife of Richard Lee Collard whom she married on September 15, 1951 in Detroit; dear mother of Lee Ann Collard, Mark (Laurie) Collard, Ruth (Patrick) Hanna, Steve (Lydia) Collard, and Kevin (Lorna) Collard; grandmother of Becky (Chris) Lozano, Nathan (Jennifer) Collard, Gordie (Tammany) Hanna, Julie (Sam) Tovar, Andrew Collard, Derek Collard, Kristi (Dave) Metz, and Alyssa (Ted) Bogar; great grandmother of James, Emery, Sawyer, Henry, Daniel, Jacob, and Elizabeth; sister of Elaine (Jerry) Simpson and Kenneth (Donna) Sloan. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters Marilyn Krause and Sharron Dunmore. Beverlee attended Corunna Bible Chapel and loved the fellowship there. She was known for her unconditional love, prayer and care for others, hospitality, and support of the ball teams her husband Dick coached, including the best lemonade on earth. Her main occupation was raising her five children, loving her grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She also worked as a dental assistant; a stenographer at Michigan Bell; sales at Montgomery Ward; cook at Harvey’s Restaurant and Lourdes Senior Community; house mom for adult foster care at Cambrook House; and lunch mom at the Waterford Village School. If you can name it – Avon, Amway, Watkins, Tupperware – she sold it. Many thanks to Tina Fisk for her care for Beverlee for several years at home and for the caring staff at Canterbury on the Lake, Beaumont Hospital Troy and Hospice over the recent months. Funeral will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON, 8909 Dixie Hwy. Burial follows Crescent Hills Cemetery, Waterford. Family will receive friends Friday 3-9 p.m. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 8, 2020