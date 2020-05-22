BEVERLY A. McManus
of Waterford; May 17, 2020; age 89; Beloved wife of the late Edward “Bud” McManus for 55 years; Dear mother of Andrea (late Larry) Spicer, Paula McManus, Julie (Jim) Dodd, Barb (Tom) Stamp, JoAnne (Dave) Flattley, Janet (Miguel) Ortiz and the late Johnny McManus; Sister of Paul “Terry” (Ginny) Odell; Beloved grandmother of Amy King, Lee Spicer, Brandon Spicer, Sarah Baker, Paul Dillhoff, Alex Dillhoff, Stefanie Bitteroff, Robyn James, Jennifer Vensil, Carly Cousins, Kevin Dodd, Katie Dodd, Jamie Stamp, Andrew Stamp, Kellie Pinkley, Laura Bardt, Megan Flattley, Christopher Flattley and Mark Ortiz; Also cherished by twenty great-grandchildren. Mrs. McManus was a member of the Pontiac Waterford Elks #810 Ladies Klub. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book

Published in The Oakland Press from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
