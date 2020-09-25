HAUSMAN, BEVERLY ANN, of Waterford, passed away September 21, 2020 at 85 years of age. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on October 26, 1934 daughter of the late Roy and Leone MacAfee (nee Brown); beloved wife of the late Robert Lee Hausman for 63 years until his death in 2017; cherished mother of Bob (June) Hausman and Scott (Kirsten) Hausman; proud grandmother of Brandy (Jason) Skantze and Nicholas Hausman; dearest aunt of Brenda McNamara and Debbie Kassak. Beverly was an incredible mother who was intelligent and diligent. Early in life, she worked in the medical records department, then went on to become an administrator for Avon Center Hospital in Rochester, and finished her career and retired from Farmington and Huron Valley Schools. Her favorite pastime was her yearly trips to Mexico with Robert. Beverly will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Committal Service will be Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. at White Chapel Cemetery (Long Lake Rd. Troy, MI). Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD. In lieu of flowers family requests donation to be made to Alzheimer's Association
– Michigan Chapter at https://www.alz.org/gmc/donate
.