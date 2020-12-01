of Waterford; November 28, 2020; 65; Loving wife of Michael; Beloved mother of Kelly (Bill) Kobe, Debbie (Dewey) Reese, Daniel (Pam) Williams, Donna (Tim) Knoppe, Doug Williams, Jessica (Daniel) Cdebaca and the late Diane Sadler; Beloved sister of Joyce (Chris) Mitchell; Also cherished by 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Tackett was a case manager at Aetna Insurance and was a member of Williams Lake Church of the Nazarene. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Williams Lake Church of the Nazarene, 2840 Airport Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the Church on Friday 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to www.mafiapets.org
Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book