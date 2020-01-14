|
|
CARTER, Bill L. "Charlie" - age 68, passed away, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Oakland. Family hour 10:30 AM Friday, January 18, 2020 from the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 North Perry Street, with Funeral Service commencing immediately at 11:00 AM. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery, 878 North Perry Street. Friends and Pallbearers will assemble at the funeral home 10:30 AM Friday. Mr. Carter will lie in state in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, and may be viewed from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Thursday. www.lawrenceemoonfuneralhomepontiac.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 15, 2020