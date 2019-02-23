|
|
Vaughn, Bill Milton of Waterford; February 22, 2019; age 91; Loving husband of the late Katherine; Dear father of Rick (Brenda) Vaughn and Karen (Larry) St. Dennis; Brother of the late Natalie Wilhelm and the late Thomas Vaughn; Beloved grandfather of Derek, Douglas, Beau and Deena; Great grandfather of Brooklynn, Eliana, Levi, Kendall, Hadley, Ezra and Kallie. Mr. Vaughn was retired from Clinton Valley Hospital and was a veteran of the United States Navy. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with family and walks with his dogs. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Community Bible Church, 1888 Crescent Lake Road, Waterford. Officiating Pastor Thomas Hampton; The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the RIVERSIDE CHAPEL, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Michigan Animal Rescue League. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 24, 2019