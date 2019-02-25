The Oakland Press Obituaries
Rolf, Bill, 87, former Birmingham City Commissioner and longtime Chrysler Attorney, and general counsel at Federal Mogul. Bill won a case in front of the Supreme Court. Beloved husband of Joyce for 59 years. Loving father of Timothy W. Rolf, Eric W. Rolf (Stacey) and Kristen A. Rolf. Proud grandfather of Natalie, Lydia, and Scott Rolf. Dear brother of Lois Boch (Ron) and the late Rhoda Bos (late Roger). Family will receive friends on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel) 32515 Woodward Ave (between 13-14 Mile). A funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer 1800 W. Maple Rd, Birmingham, MI 48009. Visitation begins at the church at 10 a.m. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy are asked to make a donation in Bill’s memory to either Lutheran Church Missouri Synod's Veterans of the Cross or Soldiers of the Cross Program or Birmingham's NEXT. View obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 3, 2019
