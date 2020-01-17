|
|
of Waterford; January 16, 2020; age 85; Loving husband of Katie Rogers Moore for 67 years; Devoted father of Stanley (Vicki) Moore, Wanda (Tony) Vandermeer, Linda (Jim) Wilson and Cheryl (Rich) Stoutenburg; Cherished grandfather of William, Amy, Tonya, Katie, Brittany, James, Austin, Blake and the late Madison; Great-grandfather of Makayla, Reagan, Maris, Ella, Truman, Noah, Keirstin, Peyton, Jackson and Brenton; Also many nieces and nephews. Son of the late Charlie and Irene Moore; Brother of the late Charlie Moore, Jr. and the late James Moore. Mr. Moore owned and operated Bill’s Plumbing for 56 years and was a member of the Waterford Church of Christ. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Waterford Church of Christ, 4991 Williams Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends on Monday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford, and at the Church on Tuesday from 12 p.m. until time of service. Interment Crescent Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Waterford Church of Christ Building Fund or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 19, 2020