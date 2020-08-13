of Clarkston; passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Henry Ford Hospital, West Bloomfield Campus. Billy is the beloved father of Elizabeth (Patrick) Clarno of Clarkston, Shawn (Jonathan) Gross of Lake Orion, Heather (fiancé Duffy) Ingham of Waterford and Billy (Maria) Ingham Jr. of Davisburg. Billy is also survived by his brother, Barry (Cheryl) Ingham of Indiana, fifteen grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Lorri Geeter. Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, Sunday 3-8pm. Funeral Service will be held Monday August 17, 2020 at the funeral home, with visiting 9:30am until the time of Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to DEAF C.A.N., www.deafcan.org
. Please leave a memory or condolence on Billy’s online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com