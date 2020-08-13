1/1
Billy Ray INGHAM
1942 - 2020
of Clarkston; passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Henry Ford Hospital, West Bloomfield Campus. Billy is the beloved father of Elizabeth (Patrick) Clarno of Clarkston, Shawn (Jonathan) Gross of Lake Orion, Heather (fiancé Duffy) Ingham of Waterford and Billy (Maria) Ingham Jr. of Davisburg. Billy is also survived by his brother, Barry (Cheryl) Ingham of Indiana, fifteen grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Lorri Geeter. Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, Sunday 3-8pm. Funeral Service will be held Monday August 17, 2020 at the funeral home, with visiting 9:30am until the time of Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to DEAF C.A.N., www.deafcan.org. Please leave a memory or condolence on Billy’s online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com

Published in The Oakland Press from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home - Clarkston
AUG
17
Funeral service
AUG
17
Interment
Seymour Lake Cemetery
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home - Clarkston
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
Memories & Condolences
August 13, 2020
Billy was sweet man always make people laugh. He will be missed
Pamela Dodd
August 13, 2020
My uncle billy was the best uncle ever I couldn’t of asked for any one better I will surely miss you uncle billy I love you
Rachel Walker
August 13, 2020
August 13, 2020
In loving memory of a brother in Christ, we will miss your sense of humor and smile!
Michelle and Matthew Graham
August 13, 2020
Billy loves to make people laughed and always give discussion some news of what going on! He surely will be greatly missed!
Joyce LaHaye
