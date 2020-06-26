We've struggled for days, even weeks, with what we would say here. How can you sum up a lifetime of moments with a simple post?



Of course there are the basics... a good thing happens, call gram... a bad thing happens, call gram... you forgot a recipe, call gram... you need a little advice, call gram... you forgot your own anniversary every year, gram will call you!



But it's ALL the things; from the most massive of tragedies to the tiniest of accomplishments, and everything in between, that she was a master of. She never missed a beat; no matter if it was the middle of the night, if it was the craziest of circumstances, if your excuse was the lamest one ever, or if you simply wanted to sit and share a cup of coffee.



Her death leaves us feeling empty and also completely full.



Thank you, Gram. Thank you for the opportunity to be your granddaughter handmaidens. Thank you for "the dash" that was your legacy, the dash that falls between January 2, 1927 and June 20, 2020.



-Kim & Janel

Kim & Janel Stump (Lemons & Nelson)

Grandchild