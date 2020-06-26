was born in Grayling Michigan on January 2, 1927. The daughter of Harvie and Nora, she was the last remaining of 7 siblings; brothers Keith and Kennoff Wheeler and sisters Norma Mouser Millage, Zona Morgan, Eva Bowers and Mary Ann Chamberlain. She left our world on Saturday, June 20 at 93 years old. She graduated from Pontiac High, where she met a handsome young man ready to join the Marines. After a hayride on August 19, 1942, her wartime romance with John Robert Stump (her Bob) progressed to their marriage on December 22, 1945. They shared nearly 50 years, until his death in 1994. Another high school sweetheart, Kenneth Hamilton, re-entered her life in 1995 and became the second man to share her life. Though she chose to remain “Mrs. Stump,” they were devoted to each other for 6 years, until his passing in 2001. She had a long full life and joins family gone before her: Husband Bob, Second Mate Ken, Son-in-Law Larry Hiltz, Daughter-in-Law Joann Stump, Grandsons Scott & Kyle Lemons, Granddaughter Kelli Stump, and so many others she had loved and lost. She was beyond compare as a wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend and neighbor. She’ll always be missed by her children: Jay of Pontiac, Jon (Stephanie) of Frederic, and Jan Hiltz of Keizer OR. Her special pride, her grandchildren and their offspring: Kim Lemons, Jimm Stump, Janel Nelson, Jay Stump Jr, Justin Stump, Greg Hiltz, Chris Hiltz, Sarah Dunnigan, and Kerry Hiltz van Overeem, along with 21 great-grandchildren and nearly 9 great-greats. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, her bonus grandkids the Bousho family, and countless loved ones from east coast to west. All will remember her with a smile. Graveside service: Wednesday, August 19 @ 3 pm, Sashabaw Plains Cemetery. A final celebration will be held this fall, an event she referred to as “The After-Party”. Date and details to be announced. www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.