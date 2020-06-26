Bina Louise (Wheeler) Stump
1927 - 2020
was born in Grayling Michigan on January 2, 1927. The daughter of Harvie and Nora, she was the last remaining of 7 siblings; brothers Keith and Kennoff Wheeler and sisters Norma Mouser Millage, Zona Morgan, Eva Bowers and Mary Ann Chamberlain. She left our world on Saturday, June 20 at 93 years old. She graduated from Pontiac High, where she met a handsome young man ready to join the Marines. After a hayride on August 19, 1942, her wartime romance with John Robert Stump (her Bob) progressed to their marriage on December 22, 1945. They shared nearly 50 years, until his death in 1994. Another high school sweetheart, Kenneth Hamilton, re-entered her life in 1995 and became the second man to share her life. Though she chose to remain “Mrs. Stump,” they were devoted to each other for 6 years, until his passing in 2001. She had a long full life and joins family gone before her: Husband Bob, Second Mate Ken, Son-in-Law Larry Hiltz, Daughter-in-Law Joann Stump, Grandsons Scott & Kyle Lemons, Granddaughter Kelli Stump, and so many others she had loved and lost. She was beyond compare as a wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend and neighbor. She’ll always be missed by her children: Jay of Pontiac, Jon (Stephanie) of Frederic, and Jan Hiltz of Keizer OR. Her special pride, her grandchildren and their offspring: Kim Lemons, Jimm Stump, Janel Nelson, Jay Stump Jr, Justin Stump, Greg Hiltz, Chris Hiltz, Sarah Dunnigan, and Kerry Hiltz van Overeem, along with 21 great-grandchildren and nearly 9 great-greats. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, her bonus grandkids the Bousho family, and countless loved ones from east coast to west. All will remember her with a smile. Graveside service: Wednesday, August 19 @ 3 pm, Sashabaw Plains Cemetery. A final celebration will be held this fall, an event she referred to as “The After-Party”. Date and details to be announced. www.wintfuneralhome.com

Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Sashabaw Plains Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home - Clarkston
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 24, 2020
Photo courtesy of honorary granddaughter, Stacey
June 24, 2020
Ive lived next door to Bina since 1986. She always had a smile and a friendly word. I shall miss her presence.
Susan Walker
Neighbor
June 23, 2020
We've struggled for days, even weeks, with what we would say here. How can you sum up a lifetime of moments with a simple post?

Of course there are the basics... a good thing happens, call gram... a bad thing happens, call gram... you forgot a recipe, call gram... you need a little advice, call gram... you forgot your own anniversary every year, gram will call you!

But it's ALL the things; from the most massive of tragedies to the tiniest of accomplishments, and everything in between, that she was a master of. She never missed a beat; no matter if it was the middle of the night, if it was the craziest of circumstances, if your excuse was the lamest one ever, or if you simply wanted to sit and share a cup of coffee.

Her death leaves us feeling empty and also completely full.

Thank you, Gram. Thank you for the opportunity to be your granddaughter handmaidens. Thank you for "the dash" that was your legacy, the dash that falls between January 2, 1927 and June 20, 2020.

-Kim & Janel
Kim & Janel Stump (Lemons & Nelson)
Grandchild
