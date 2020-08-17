BLECKLEY, BOBBIE F. (nee Teague) of Pontiac, passed away August 15, 2020 at 90 years of age. Loving wife of the late Marcus “Lutz” for 59 years. Cherished mother of Marcus (Nancy) Bleckley, Jr. and Terry (Jan) Bleckley; grandmother of Michael, Sean, Alexis, and the late Stephen; great grandmother of 4; preceded in death by brothers, Charles and Jimmy, and sisters, Violet and Dorothy. Bobbie was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother. A wonderful cook, Bobbie took great pride in caring for her family; tending her flower beds; and maintaining a spotless home. When she discovered the Food Channel she became their number one fan. The love and joy she brought to her family will be dearly missed by all who loved her. Funeral service will be Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Burial follows at Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston. Family will receive friends Tuesday 5-8 p.m. ***Due to Covid-19 masks are required for entry into the funeral home and 10 people at time. To post a tribute, visit:



