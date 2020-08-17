1/1
Bobbie F. (Teague) Bleckley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BLECKLEY, BOBBIE F. (nee Teague) of Pontiac, passed away August 15, 2020 at 90 years of age. Loving wife of the late Marcus “Lutz” for 59 years. Cherished mother of Marcus (Nancy) Bleckley, Jr. and Terry (Jan) Bleckley; grandmother of Michael, Sean, Alexis, and the late Stephen; great grandmother of 4; preceded in death by brothers, Charles and Jimmy, and sisters, Violet and Dorothy. Bobbie was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother. A wonderful cook, Bobbie took great pride in caring for her family; tending her flower beds; and maintaining a spotless home. When she discovered the Food Channel she became their number one fan. The love and joy she brought to her family will be dearly missed by all who loved her. Funeral service will be Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Burial follows at Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston. Family will receive friends Tuesday 5-8 p.m. ***Due to Covid-19 masks are required for entry into the funeral home and 10 people at time. To post a tribute, visit:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved