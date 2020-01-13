|
|
YATES, BOBBIE JEAN, of Pontiac, went home to be with the Lord, January 11, 2020 at 88 years of age. Born on November 9, 1931 in Bassett, Arkansas, daughter to the late Roy and Nellie McFatridge. Beloved wife of the late Charles Yates Jr.; loving mother of Michael (Theresa) Yates, Kimberly (the late Jeffery) Champion, Stephen (Terri) Yates and Gary (the late Patti) Davis; dearest grandmother of Alexus, Michael, Alyssa, Jacquelyn, Dakota, Elizabeth, Garrett, Matthew and the late Whitney; dear sister of Charles (Edie) McFatridge (the late Barbara) and the late Roynell (Robert) Griggs. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, great god daughters Chantel Poling, Jazmyne Simpson and extended great grandchildren, and many other extended family and friends. Bobbie Jean worked for Pontiac State Bank which later became NBD, retiring after 22 years of service. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #377. Funeral service 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 17, 2020 at First General Baptist Church (2933 Frembes, Waterford). Burial at Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston. Family will receive friends Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. and Thursday from 3-9 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD (3141 Sashabaw). Memorial donations may be made to or American Diabetes Association. To leave a condolence please visit; www.CoatsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 15, 2020