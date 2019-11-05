Home

Bonnie Jean Weiler Geliske

Bonnie Jean Weiler Geliske Obituary
Bonnie Jean Weiler Geliske, age 76, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Greeneville Community Hospital East. She is survived by 6 children and their spouses: Sherry & Mike Webb, Terrie Harvey, Jospeph Weiler, Bill and Arien Weiler, Jeffrey and Hillery Weiler, Fred and Yvonne Geliske; 22 Grandchildren, 32 Great Grandchildren; 2 Sisters: Judy Rappuhn and Maxine Flury; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Parents: Rufus and Zelma Burling; 3 Brothers, 1 Grandson, 1 Great Granddaughter, 1 Great Grandson. A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Ottway United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. with Pastor James Brooks officiating. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements. Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at:
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 6, 2019
