Bonnie Jean Weiler Geliske, age 76, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Greeneville Community Hospital East. She is survived by 6 children and their spouses: Sherry & Mike Webb, Terrie Harvey, Jospeph Weiler, Bill and Arien Weiler, Jeffrey and Hillery Weiler, Fred and Yvonne Geliske; 22 Grandchildren, 32 Great Grandchildren; 2 Sisters: Judy Rappuhn and Maxine Flury; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Parents: Rufus and Zelma Burling; 3 Brothers, 1 Grandson, 1 Great Granddaughter, 1 Great Grandson. A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Ottway United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. with Pastor James Brooks officiating. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements. Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at:
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 6, 2019