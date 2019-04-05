The Oakland Press Obituaries
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
Bonnie Victor
Victor, Bonnie L., of Waterford; age 70; passed away peacefully at home on April 4, 2019 surrounded by her family; mother of Tammy Victor, Carrie (Larry) Eggleston & Stacy (Adam) Victor; Gram of Andrew, Skyla, Alissa, Cole & Jacob; sister of Deb (Rick) Thomson & Donny (Louise) Steele; sister in law of Jim Victor, Tom (late Kathy) Sanders, Dianne Steele & Dave Reinhart; many loving nieces & nephews; preceded in death by her husband Bob, parents Howard & Betty Steele and brothers Joe & Bob Steele. The focus of Bonnie’s life was being a caregiver to family, friends and as a LPN for over 40 years. Friends may visit Monday 3-5pm & 7 to 9 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston followed by a funeral at the funeral home Tuesday 12:30 p.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Canine Companions Rescue Center or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 7, 2019
