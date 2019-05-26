|
|
Synder, Bonnie Lou of Milford; May 25, 2019; Age 83; born November 23, 1935 in Pontiac, MI. Daughter of the late Donald and Ethel Butler; loving wife of Duane; beloved mother of Janie Wendyker (David) and David Synder; grandmother of Nicholas and Allie Wendyker; sister of the late Herbert Butler and his wife Loretta and the late Linda Hardenburg; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Bonnie enjoyed knitting and sewing. She was a member of the Williams Lake Church of the Nazarene where a Celebration of her Life will take place Thursday, May 30, 2019, 11 a.m. Rev. Daniel J. Wine officiating. Interment at Milford Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford Wednesday 4-8 p.m. and 10 a.m. Thursday until time of the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Williams Lake Church of the Nazarene. To send a private condolence to the family visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on May 28, 2019