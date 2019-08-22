|
|
Verwey, Brandon Eugene, loving son, cousin and friend, unexpectedly fell asleep in death at the age of 38 due to a massive heart attack on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Brandon was born on March 10, 1981 in Detroit, MI to Peter and Lisa Verwey. He has one younger brother, Brian Verwey. Brandon had such a kind and loving heart. He was an eternal sweet boy who cared deeply for his family and would text them almost daily. He loved music, art, video games and knew movies like the back of his hand. He enjoyed having a band and playing guitar as well as singing. Preceded in death by grandparents Leon and Phyllis Verwey, Robert and Lillian Saunders. Survived by his parents, Peter and Lisa (Saunders) Verwey; younger brother Brian Verwey. Late Sharon (Verwey), Richard Fisher, Bradley, Ryan and Dustin; late Kirk, Christina Verway, Kerry and Keith; Sandra (Saunders), Will Moffitt, Will Jr, Wayne, and Late Gayle; Laurie (Saunders), Late Kirk Gatzka, Dresden, Keir; Sheri (Saunders), Steve Floyd, Michael, Robert, Kathleen Saunders, Matthew, David and Christina. Also many Spouses of the first cousins and many second cousins. Memorial luncheon Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the afternoon at Independence Township Senior Community Center, 6000 Clarkston Road, Clarkston MI 48348.
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 24, 2019