Brian Michael Phillips, 33, passed away September 14, 2019. Brian is survived by his parents Michael and Susan Phillips; grandparents, Dr. Charles H. and Nellie Williams of Oxford, MI; aunt and uncle, Christine and Leo Palmer of Arkansas; and many other aunts and uncles and cousins. Brian is preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold and Nelda Phillips. A service is being planned at 2 p.m., October 26, 2019 at Oxford Township Parks and Recreation, 2795 Seymour Lake Rd., Oxford, MI 48371, contact #248-366-9879. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brian's name can be made to: Ausable Valley Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 384, Grayling, MI 49738 or River House Shelter, P.O. Box 661, Grayling, MI 49738 or West Michigan Veterans Ranch at westmichiganveteransranch.org
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 22, 2019