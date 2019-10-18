Home

Brian Michael Phillips

Brian Michael Phillips, 33, passed away September 14, 2019. Brian is survived by his parents Michael and Susan Phillips; grandparents, Dr. Charles H. and Nellie Williams of Oxford, MI; aunt and uncle, Christine and Leo Palmer of Arkansas; and many other aunts and uncles and cousins. Brian is preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold and Nelda Phillips. A service is being planned at 2 p.m., October 26, 2019 at Oxford Township Parks and Recreation, 2795 Seymour Lake Rd., Oxford, MI 48371, contact #248-366-9879. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brian's name can be made to: Ausable Valley Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 384, Grayling, MI 49738 or River House Shelter, P.O. Box 661, Grayling, MI 49738 or West Michigan Veterans Ranch at amp;source=gmail&ust=1571495841539000&usg=AFQjCNGRsz5EkDk9chPk2SEKfoLVI0gqkQ" style="color: #1155cc;"{!W2GT}westmichiganveteransranch.org
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 22, 2019
