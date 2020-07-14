Thomas, Bruce Arthur of Pontiac, Michigan passed away at home of kidney failure, on July 13, 2020, after successful battles with bladder, kidney and esophageal cancers. He is survived by his wife Gayle of 48 years, who was at his side as he passed quietly in the wee hours of the morning. He is also survived by his daughters Victoria Evans and Heather Nelson; his grandchildren Ashley, Wm. Austin, Griffin, Cameron, George, Nicholas and Elizabeth; his great grandchildren Wm. Cole and Willow; his brother Jerome; many nieces and nephews and his fearless paint-balling brigade of Lone Wolf warriors. He was preceded in death by his daughter Stacey Wester in November of 2018. Bruce was born on May 21, 1942 in Oxford, Michigan to Floyd Thomas and Eleanor Thomas (nee Wendell). He graduated Oxford High School in 1961 and joined the U.S. Marine Corps, along with nine classmates, upon graduation. Bruce was a warrior and a patriot. He was a Marine Corps sharpshooter during the Cuban Missile Crisis and defended democracy in Haiti. His years as a Marine shaped him into the brave and fearless fighter that he was until the very end. Bruce was an avid outdoorsman, having spent many days and weeks and hours fishing, camping, photographing wildlife and exploring swamps all over the country. In his younger years, he dirt-biked with friends, backpacked and preferred to “rough it” in the wilderness, forgoing electricity and modern conveniences. He instilled a love and respect for nature that continues with his family today. As an amateur horticulturist, he took the cultivation of carnivorous plants to new heights, patiently and carefully growing species from seeds and seedlings. His bog of plants is an annual delight and has been on local garden tours throughout the years. Each year, a new surprise unfolds in the Spring, courtesy of his expertise. He was a paintball General and spent many weekends as a soldier with the Lone Wolves, spending beloved time with his buddies. He was a General to us all, leading not just with his guts, but his heart as well. He reminded us often that liberty, once lost, is lost forever and that the honor of a man is in his actions, thoughts and intentions. Semper Fi. To celebrate Bruce, please join the family on July 4th, 2021 for the biggest fireworks display he will ever be part of. Donations in his honor can be made to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots.



