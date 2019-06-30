|
Hynes, Bruce D.; of Davisburg; age 78; husband of Karen; father of Jeffrey (Paula) Hynes & Jennifer (Jim) Calhoun; grandpa of Mitchell & Ella Hynes, Caden & Kylie Calhoun, Chatfield & Brittany Summers; brother in law of Bill (Sharon) Rice, Mike (Sue) Rice & Constance Hynes; survived by his loving dog Mattie; preceded in death by parents: Roy & Marjorie Hynes, grandmother: Lizzie Kehrl & brother: Dennis. Bruce graduated from Pontiac Northern H.S. & attended barber school. After serving the U.S. Navy, he opened Continental Barber Salon at the 300 Bowl. Bruce later partnered with his brother in a Heat Treating Equipment/Service Company, Pontiac. He owned and operated his Clarkston business for 39 years: Furnaces, Ovens & Baths, Inc. Special thanks to all the family & friends who helped care for Bruce, especially: Kindred Hospice, A Caring Hand, Neighborhoods of White Lake, Springfield Fire Dept & Dr. James Gibson. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Tuesday from 4 pm to 9 pm. Funeral Service Wednesday 10 am at the funeral home. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clarkston Community Schools for Team RUSH robotics. Online guestbook at
Published in The Oakland Press on July 1, 2019