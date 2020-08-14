1/1
Brunhilde Eiben
Brunhilde Eiben, long-time resident of Hazel Park, went to be with the Lord on August 10, 2020. Born in 1933, Hilde married the man of her dreams, PVT George Eiben of the U.S. Army in November of 1953, and left her homeland of Germany in 1954 to move to the United States. Preceded in death by her husband, Hilde is survived by four children – Ronald (Rebecca), Judy, George (Teresa) and James; seven grandchildren – Gabriel (Susan), Heather (Bryan), Sativa (Derrick), Steven (Ashley), Jason, Elizabeth and Neil; siblings Ingrid and Karl, whom both live in Germany; and her close companion of 20 years, Jack. She was also a proud great grandmother of five (Maya, Benjamin, Willow, Lily and Scarlet) and true friend to many. In her younger years, Hilde worked as a waitress and carhop, a bank teller and in the school system. She had a heart for serving others, enjoyed bowling and loved traveling, making many trips to their cabin in Silver Lake and visits to Germany to see family and friends. A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Oakland Press from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
