Bryan Joshua Canty, was born September 26, 1987 in Lansing, Michigan. Bryan was the son of Brenda Carter (Randolph), Michael Canty, and Rebecca Alfaro. He left behind his fiance’ Beatrice Alfaro and his three children, Jahzara, Jaliyah, and Bryan Jr. He left to mourn him three brothers Maurice Latham, Kursheed Lewis, and Christopher Carter who preceded him in death. He left four sisters, Aretha Brown Burgess, Randi Carter, Suntoia Arnold, and Brittney Carter. He leaves his grandfather, Johnnie Lee Carter. He leaves his uncles John Canty, Kenneth Canty, Emil Barbour, Timothy Carter, Steven Carter, and Johnathon Carter. He leaves his aunts Carolyn Priester, Amelia Barbour, Tena Tabetando, Vanzola Carter, and Tori Simms He leaves a special tribute to his aunt Dorothy L. Armstrong who was instrumental in his life. His special cousins Tasha and Robert. He also leaves to mourn his death numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends including the membership of the Street Riders Motorcycle Club. The family of Bryan Joshua Canty would like to thank everyone for the numerous cards, condolences, and flowers. A special thank you goes out to the 100th Legislature, the WON Foundation, Pontiac Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Pastor Douglas Jones, Darrick Rutley, Garrett, and Bishop Teresa Lee. A special thank you goes out to Bishop William H. Murphy Jr. and the congregation of New Mount Moriah International Church. A Memorial Service will conducted on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at New Mount Moriah International Church, 313 E. Walton Blvd, Pontiac, MI, 48340. Gathering of Family and Friends begins at 10 a.m.
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 19, 2019