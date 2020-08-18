Martin “Bubba” Glynn, age 69, of Royal Oak, August 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol. Loving father of David (Taryn) Glynn and Timothy (Lindsay) Glynn. Proud grandfather of Ava, Beckett, Liam, and Georgia. Visitation Friday, August 21, 2 – 8 p.m., at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak (4 blocks E. of Woodward). Per the Governor’s executive order, visitors inside the funeral home are limited to ten at any one time. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10 a.m. (visiting 9:30) at National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, 2100 Twelve Mile Rd., Royal Oak. For full obituary and to share a memory, please see



