of Clarkston; passed away Sept. 18, 2020; age 87; beloved wife of the late Ozzie Anderson & life companion for 16 yrs of the late Donald Wells; stepmother of late Sharon Hansen & late Arlene Ellen (Al) Bowers; survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren & great great grandchildren; sister of late Luella Richards, late Loretta (Bill) Martin, Arthur (Nancy) LeBlanc & late Jeanette Martin. Bulah had been manager at the Quik-Pik in Clarkston and Waterford. She was active at Independence Twp. Senior Center and Lighthouse North. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Thursday 4-8pm. Funeral Service Friday 11am at The Church of Latter-day Saints, Clarkston with visiting at the church at 10am. Interment Sashabaw Plains Cemetery, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to LDS Church for the general missionary. online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com