Bulah J. ANDERSON
1933 - 2020
of Clarkston; passed away Sept. 18, 2020; age 87; beloved wife of the late Ozzie Anderson & life companion for 16 yrs of the late Donald Wells; stepmother of late Sharon Hansen & late Arlene Ellen (Al) Bowers; survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren & great great grandchildren; sister of late Luella Richards, late Loretta (Bill) Martin, Arthur (Nancy) LeBlanc & late Jeanette Martin. Bulah had been manager at the Quik-Pik in Clarkston and Waterford. She was active at Independence Twp. Senior Center and Lighthouse North. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Thursday 4-8pm. Funeral Service Friday 11am at The Church of Latter-day Saints, Clarkston with visiting at the church at 10am. Interment Sashabaw Plains Cemetery, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to LDS Church for the general missionary. online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com

Published in The Oakland Press from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home - Clarkston
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
