LEWIS, Bunney Jr. - age 71, passed away, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Henry Ford Hospital Detroit. Mr. Lewis leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Geraldine Lewis; daughters, Darcee (Steve) Erkins, Tandra Ruffin and Shana Lewis; grandson, Carter Rowls and other relatives and friends. Family hour 10:00AM Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Mark Church God In Christ, 12930 Joy Rd., with funeral service commencing at 11:00AM. Pastor Llewellyn Jones, Eulogist; Elder Fred S. Tillman, Pastor. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery 4200 North Belford Rd. Friends and Pallbearers will assemble at the church 10:00AM Saturday. Mr. Lewis, Jr. will lie in state in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 N. Perry St., and may be viewed from 1:00PM – 8:00 PM Friday.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 12, 2019