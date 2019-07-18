The Oakland Press Obituaries
SHELTON, BURNIS E. “BURNIE” of Brighton, went to be with the Lord July 18, 2019 at 94 years of age. Loving husband of the love of his life for 70 years, the late Josephine; cherished father of Sandra (James) Markwalder and Rev. R. Kenneth (Kitty) Shelton; grandfather of Douglas and Heather Lake, Krista (Stefan) Anderson, Allison (Jeffrey) Oran, and Emily (Joshua) Foggin; great grandfather of Spencer, Slade, Carter, Scarlet, Jackson, Claire, Grant, Samuel, and Benjamin. Preceded in death by his parents, Tommie and Mollie; brothers, Gaines, Marvin, Bethel, Benjamin, and William. Burnie was a veteran of the US Navy WWII recipient of 5 Battle Stars for action in both Atlantic and Pacific Theaters. He proudly retired from Pontiac Motors as foreman in 1977 after 30 years of dedicated service. He would receive education and license from Michigan State Extension program to own and operate his apple orchard. A long standing member of the Church of God, Burnie’s life mission was God and family. He also loved the water; fishing; and visiting with the sick. His presence will dearly missed by his family and church family. Funeral service will be Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:30 AM at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON, 8909 Dixie Hwy. Burial follows Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Family will receive friends Sunday 3-8 PM. To post a condolence visit;
Published in The Oakland Press on July 19, 2019
