Byron E. Morrison of Clarkston, MI formerly of Montrose, SD passed away April 22, 2020 at 77 years of age. Devoted husband of the late Rhoda Isner Morrison and former husband of the late Jeanette Morrison-Marks; loving father of Heather (Jeff Leintz) Morrison and step-father of Michelle Bellaver, Stacey (David Hendry) Sheldon, and Wendy Isner; beloved grandfather of Ryan (Kallie Joy) and Evan Bellaver, Erik and Julie Sheldon, and Sequoia and Bodhi Rader; cherished “baby brother” of Lenise (Ray) Wingen and the late Delores Walter and Marlys (Dick) O’Daniels; uncle to Shane (Deb) Walter, Marsha King, Kim (Margret) O’Daniels, the late Deb O’Daniels, Karla (Ted) Anderson, and Kelly (Mark) Heumiller. Byron graduated from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and spent his career as an engineer in the truck division at General Motors. He served his community as a Jaycee and a Mason—holding leadership roles in both groups—and as a volunteer to many organizations. Byron was also a proud friend of Bill W. for more than 29 years and a mentor to many that followed. He was a kind man with an infectious laugh who will be greatly missed by the many lives he touched.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store