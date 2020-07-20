Calvin Birdiett

BIRDIETT, Calvin – age 71, passed away, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Family hour 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 from the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 North Perry Street, with Funeral Service commencing at 11 a.m. Pastor Douglas P. Jones, Officiating. Family and Friends will assemble at the funeral home 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Mr. Birdiett will lie instate in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home and may be viewed from 12 Noon-6 p.m. Friday. www.lawrenceemoonfuneralhomepontiac.com