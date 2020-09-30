1/1
Calvin Burtner
Calvin E. Burtner, 95, of Royal Oak, September 28, 2020. Loving father of Brenda (Gerald Barton) Freeman of Royal Oak. Proud grandfather of Alan (Carrie) Freeman and Mark (Latetia) Freeman, and great-grandfather of Abbigail, Madelyn, Piper, Haley and Alex. He was preceded in death by his wife, Irma, in 2018, and his son, Douglas, in 1974. Calvin was a proud WW II veteran who served in the Pacific as a tail gunner and navigator. Closer to home, he was very active in his car clubs (Oak Leaf Model A’s and American Austin Bantam) and enjoyed volunteering his time with others in the clubs. Visitation will take place Sunday, October 4, from 2 – 8 p.m. at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak (4 blocks east of Woodward). Per executive order, visitation room limited to ten people at any one time. A private funeral service will be held, with burial to follow at White Chapel Memorial Cemetery in Troy. Please share a memory on the Tribute Wall at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.

Published in The Oakland Press from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
