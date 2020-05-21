of Clarkston; passed away May 20, 2020; age 94. Preceded in death by his wife Hope, grandson Jason Wood and brother Frank J Falk. Loving father of Linda Loruss and Greg (Donna) Falk. Proud grandfather of Eric (Stacy) Wood and James Falk. Great grandfather of Mackenzie and Kayley Wood. Cal retired from General Motors and Volkswagen after 45 years in the Automotive Industry. He served in the United States Air Corp. Private burial at Ottawa Park Cemetery.



