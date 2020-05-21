Calvin Stuart FALK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Calvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Clarkston; passed away May 20, 2020; age 94. Preceded in death by his wife Hope, grandson Jason Wood and brother Frank J Falk. Loving father of Linda Loruss and Greg (Donna) Falk. Proud grandfather of Eric (Stacy) Wood and James Falk. Great grandfather of Mackenzie and Kayley Wood. Cal retired from General Motors and Volkswagen after 45 years in the Automotive Industry. He served in the United States Air Corp. Private burial at Ottawa Park Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved