of Waterford; November 12, 2020; age 80; Loving husband of Sandy for 58 years, who he met at Valpraiso University; Beloved father of Wendy (Todd) Pickard and David (Jenny) Werth; Cherished grandfather of Christine, Michael, Katelyn (Jacob), Grace, Charlotte and Roger. Mr. Werth was in management for 30 years at Sears, was a financial representative at Thrivent Financial and was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a long time member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church and served as a Waterford Township Volunteer Fireman. A private Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Waterford. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 16, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Stephen Lutheran Church or to the American Heart Association
