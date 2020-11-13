1/1
CARL H. WERTH
of Waterford; November 12, 2020; age 80; Loving husband of Sandy for 58 years, who he met at Valpraiso University; Beloved father of Wendy (Todd) Pickard and David (Jenny) Werth; Cherished grandfather of Christine, Michael, Katelyn (Jacob), Grace, Charlotte and Roger. Mr. Werth was in management for 30 years at Sears, was a financial representative at Thrivent Financial and was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a long time member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church and served as a Waterford Township Volunteer Fireman. A private Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Waterford. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 16, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Stephen Lutheran Church or to the American Heart Association. Online guest book

Published in The Oakland Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
