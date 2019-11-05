The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
(248) 689-0700
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
View Map
Resources
CARL SIKES Obituary
Carl Sikes passed away on November 3, 2019 at the age of 84. Loving husband of the late Judith “Judy” for 58 years. Beloved father of Christine Terry (Edward), Kevin (Kimberly) and Vickie Ford. Cherished grandfather of Erica Terry, Clay Terry (Kristin), Nathan Sikes (Erika), and Alex Sikes and great grandfather of Henry Terry. Carl’s family will receive friends from 5-8pm on Friday, November 8 at A.J. Desmond and Sons Price Chapel, 3725 Rochester Rd., Troy. A Funeral Service will be held at 12noon on Saturday in the Funeral Home. Visitation on Saturday begins at 10am. In lieu of flowers, Carl’s family prefers memorial tributes to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. View obituary and share memories at
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 7, 2019
