Waidelich, Reverend Carl William, 86, of Oakland County, Michigan, passed away surrounded by his loves ones on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. He was born on June 29, 1932, in Saginaw, the son of Eberhardt and Marie (Koenes) Waidelich. He lived in Oakland County for the past 12 years, previously residing in Lincoln Park. Carl proudly served his country in the United States Army for 4 years. After serving, Carl held numerous sales positions and then became a Lutheran minister. He ministered at churches in Killeen, Texas; Grand Rapids, Michigan, and the last one before he retired was the Community Lutheran Church in Flat Rock, Michigan. After retiring, he became active as a Chaplain for the First Responders downriver and was a family counselor. Left to cherish his memory are his, daughters: Shell (Bill) Fairful; Fawn Waidelich; son: Eric Waidelich; 7 grandchildren; sisters: Jacqueline (Lyle) Johnson; Barbara (Carl) Soll. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister; Marena Mikol. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held Tuesday May 14, 2019, 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. He will be laid to rest at Pine River Cemetery, Standish, Michigan. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin Michigan.
Published in The Oakland Press on May 12, 2019