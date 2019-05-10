The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Waidelich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reverend Carl William Waidelich

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Reverend Carl William Waidelich Obituary
Waidelich, Reverend Carl William, 86, of Oakland County, Michigan, passed away surrounded by his loves ones on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. He was born on June 29, 1932, in Saginaw, the son of Eberhardt and Marie (Koenes) Waidelich. He lived in Oakland County for the past 12 years, previously residing in Lincoln Park. Carl proudly served his country in the United States Army for 4 years. After serving, Carl held numerous sales positions and then became a Lutheran minister. He ministered at churches in Killeen, Texas; Grand Rapids, Michigan, and the last one before he retired was the Community Lutheran Church in Flat Rock, Michigan. After retiring, he became active as a Chaplain for the First Responders downriver and was a family counselor. Left to cherish his memory are his, daughters: Shell (Bill) Fairful; Fawn Waidelich; son: Eric Waidelich; 7 grandchildren; sisters: Jacqueline (Lyle) Johnson; Barbara (Carl) Soll. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister; Marena Mikol. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held Tuesday May 14, 2019, 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. He will be laid to rest at Pine River Cemetery, Standish, Michigan. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin Michigan.
Published in The Oakland Press on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
Download Now