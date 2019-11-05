The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Rousseau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol A. Rousseau

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol A. Rousseau Obituary
Carole A. Rousseau, age 76, of Grand Blanc, passed away November 4, 2019. She was born January 9, 1943. Carole worked for Corrigan Moving Co. in Oakland County. She was a very talented amateur painter and a wonderful gourmet cook. Carole was also an avid bicycler. She is survived by her sisters, Diane Rousseau and Cindy (Dan) Chellew; brother in law, Michael Deegan; niece and nephew, Joanne (Robin) Ketcham and John Deegan; great niece, Maggie Ketcham and former husband, Jerry Carson. She was predeceased by parents, Norman and Betty Rousseau; brother, Norman Jr. (Sue) Rousseau; sister, Barbara Deegan and niece, Jennifer Deegan. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held Saturday November 9 at 3 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. followed by a visitation until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the humane society of the donor’s choice. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -