Carole A. Rousseau, age 76, of Grand Blanc, passed away November 4, 2019. She was born January 9, 1943. Carole worked for Corrigan Moving Co. in Oakland County. She was a very talented amateur painter and a wonderful gourmet cook. Carole was also an avid bicycler. She is survived by her sisters, Diane Rousseau and Cindy (Dan) Chellew; brother in law, Michael Deegan; niece and nephew, Joanne (Robin) Ketcham and John Deegan; great niece, Maggie Ketcham and former husband, Jerry Carson. She was predeceased by parents, Norman and Betty Rousseau; brother, Norman Jr. (Sue) Rousseau; sister, Barbara Deegan and niece, Jennifer Deegan. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held Saturday November 9 at 3 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. followed by a visitation until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the humane society of the donor’s choice. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 6, 2019